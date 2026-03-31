Chet Holmgren News: Just misses double-double Monday

Holmgren registered 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 30 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 114-110 overtime win over the Pistons.

The 23-year-old center fell one board short of his 23rd double-double of the season, which would have tied his career high. Holmgren also delivered multiple blocks and steals in the same game for the first time since March 1, and through 12 games on the month he averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, 1.2 threes and 0.8 steals while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.