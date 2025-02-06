Fantasy Basketball
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Left off injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Holmgren (hip) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Holmgren hasn't played since Nov. 10 due to a fractured right hip. However, considering the 22-year-old big man was expected to be re-evaluated in 3-5 weeks from mid-January, a return to action Friday can be seen as the best-case scenario. While Holmgren will likely operate under a minutes restriction as he works his way fully back to game shape, he should start in the Thunder's frontcourt alongside Isaiah Hartenstein.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
