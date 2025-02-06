Chet Holmgren News: Left off injury report
Holmgren (hip) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Raptors, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Holmgren hasn't played since Nov. 10 due to a fractured right hip. However, considering the 22-year-old big man was expected to be re-evaluated in 3-5 weeks from mid-January, a return to action Friday can be seen as the best-case scenario. While Holmgren will likely operate under a minutes restriction as he works his way fully back to game shape, he should start in the Thunder's frontcourt alongside Isaiah Hartenstein.
