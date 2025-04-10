Chet Holmgren News: Logs double-double in win

Holmgren chipped in 22 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 125-112 win over the Suns.

Since returning from a lengthy absence, Holmgren has sat frequently for injury management and has ceded significant minutes to Isaiah Hartenstein (heel), but his teammate's absence allowed Holmgren to take full control under the basket. Despite an injury-filled 2024-25 campaign, the former first-round pick's numbers have been solid, averaging 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots over 32 games.