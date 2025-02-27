Chet Holmgren News: Massive line in win vs. Brooklyn
Holmgren finished Wednesday's 129-121 victory over the Nets with 22 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals over 32 minutes.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way in scoring for the Thunder, but there's no question Holmgren had the best all-around line, as he recorded at least two tallies in each of the six major categories, including three-pointers made. Holmgren, who missed the second leg of the back-to-back set against the Timberwolves, is averaging 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game since the beginning of February.
