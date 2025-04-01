Chet Holmgren News: Minimal impact in win

Holmgren totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in Monday's 145-117 win over the Bulls.

Holmgren had a quiet outing Monday, scoring in single figures for his second consecutive game. The 22-year-old has been dealing with a hip injury that kept him out of the lineup Saturday, which may be impacting his performance. Of the Thunder's past 12 games, Holmgren has been active for nine contests, averaging 13.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.