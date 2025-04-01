Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Minimal impact in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 10:44am

Holmgren totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in Monday's 145-117 win over the Bulls.

Holmgren had a quiet outing Monday, scoring in single figures for his second consecutive game. The 22-year-old has been dealing with a hip injury that kept him out of the lineup Saturday, which may be impacting his performance. Of the Thunder's past 12 games, Holmgren has been active for nine contests, averaging 13.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now