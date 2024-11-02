Chet Holmgren News: Muted production in blowout

Holmgren ended with six points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, three assists, five blocks and one steal over 18 minutes during Friday's 137-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Since Friday's contest was out of hand by the beginning of the third quarter, Holmgren recorded season-lows in minutes, points and rebounds. However, the second-year center still managed to swat five shots. Holmgren is averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals in 28.8 minutes across his five appearances this season.