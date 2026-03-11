Chet Holmgren News: Not listed on injury report
Holmgren (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's meeting with the Celtics.
It looks like Holmgren will be back in action Thursday following a two-game stint on the sidelines, which will likely shift Jaylin Williams back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for Kenrich Williams with Holmgren active.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 92 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 74 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 47 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More