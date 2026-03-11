Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Holmgren (illness) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's meeting with the Celtics.

It looks like Holmgren will be back in action Thursday following a two-game stint on the sidelines, which will likely shift Jaylin Williams back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for Kenrich Williams with Holmgren active.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
