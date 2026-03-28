Chet Holmgren News: Not listed on injury report

Holmgren (hip) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Holmgren missed Friday's win over Chicago due to a right hip contusion but is set to return to action Sunday. The star big man has averaged 17.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists across 28.4 minutes per game over 10 appearances in March. Holmgren's return should push Cason Wallace back to the bench.