Chet Holmgren News: Not on injury report for Monday
Holmgren (rest) is off the injury report for Monday's game against New Orleans.
Holmgren sat out of Saturday's win over Memphis after returning from a 39-game absence due to a right iliac wing fracture in Wednesday's win over Toronto. The big man played 22 minutes during his return, and he'll likely continue to operate under a similar minutes restriction Monday.
