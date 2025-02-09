Fantasy Basketball
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Not on injury report for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Holmgren (rest) is off the injury report for Monday's game against New Orleans.

Holmgren sat out of Saturday's win over Memphis after returning from a 39-game absence due to a right iliac wing fracture in Wednesday's win over Toronto. The big man played 22 minutes during his return, and he'll likely continue to operate under a similar minutes restriction Monday.

