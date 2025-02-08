Chet Holmgren News: Not playing Saturday vs. Memphis

Holmgren (rest) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Holmgren, who had been out of action since Nov. 10 due to a right iliac wing fracture, made his return Friday against the Raptors and finished with four points, five rebounds, four blocks and two steals over 22 minutes. He'll continue to have his minutes restricted while working his way back from his injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Pelicans. Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Joe are candidates to enter the starting lineup due to Holmgren's absence.