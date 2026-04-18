Chet Holmgren News: Off injury report for Sunday
Holmgren (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Suns.
Holmgren ended the regular season with two straight absences due to lower-back spasms, though he's set to return to the lineup Sunday. The star big man averaged 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 23.3 minutes per showing over four regular-season appearances in April.
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