Chet Holmgren News: Posts double-double in blowout win

Holmgren closed Sunday's 131-80 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes.

Holmgren did a little bit of everything in just 21 minutes in Sunday's blowout playoff contest, leading all players in rebounds to go along with a team-high-tying pair of blocks in a double-double performance. Holmgren recorded a double-double in 11 games during the regular season, adding at least a pair of blocks in six of those outings.