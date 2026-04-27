Chet Holmgren News: Posts strong double-double in win
Holmgren posted 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 131-122 win over Phoenix in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Holmgren helped the Thunder complete a first-round sweep of the Suns by turning in an efficient shooting night while crashing the boards. He tied Isaiah Hartenstein for the team lead in rebounds, and both players secured a double-double. Holmgren averaged 17.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in four games against Phoenix.
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