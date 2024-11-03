Fantasy Basketball
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Pulls down 14 boards Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Holmgren ended Saturday's 105-92 win over the Clippers with 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

Holmgren didn't have his best shooting effort Saturday, as he struggled with the physicality of Ivica Zubac near the rim. However, he found other ways to contribute en route to reaching his third double-double of the season. Despite his noticeable two-way impact, Holmgren's shooting numbers have been trending in the wrong direction -- he's failed to surpass the 10-point mark in his last two outings while shooting a 33.3 percent from the field in that span after delivering blistering numbers in his first four contests.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
