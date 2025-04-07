Chet Holmgren News: Quiet in 25 minutes

Holmgren finished with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 126-99 loss to the Lakers.

The Lakers ran away with this game early, so the Thunder pulled their starters quicker than usual. The Thunder have already claimed the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, so there could be some maintenance for their key players in the final four games of the regular season. The Thunder begin a back-to-back set Tuesday in a rematch against the Lakers.