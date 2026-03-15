Chet Holmgren News: Racks up four stocks in win
Holmgren racked up 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 116-103 win over the Timberwolves.
Holmgren had the hot hand early for Oklahoma City, as he was the Thunder's leading scorer through the first half of action while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was struggling. Holmgren finished with a team-best plus-23 differential in the win, and he racked up four stocks after failing to record any defensive statistics his last time out.
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