Chet Holmgren News: Resting Monday

Holmgren won't play Monday against the Timberwolves due to rest.

After posting 19 points, four rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 win over Minnesota, Holmgren will take a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set. The third-year big man isn't expected to play both halves of back-to-back sets anytime soon, and his production, outside of blocks, has been down since he returned to action at the beginning of February. Over five appearances, Holmgren has averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.4 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game.