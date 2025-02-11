Chet Holmgren News: Resting Wednesday

Holmgren (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Holmgren has played in two of the Thunder's last three games after returning from a right iliac wing fracture. He'll continue to rest and operate on a minutes restriction when he is on the floor, and his next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Timberwolves. Aaron Wiggins, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Joe are all candidates to enter the Thunder's starting lineup Wednesday due to Holmgren's absence.