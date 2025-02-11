Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 3:58pm

Holmgren (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Rylan Stiles of FanSided.com reports.

Holmgren has played in two of the Thunder's last three games after returning from a right iliac wing fracture. He'll continue to rest and operate on a minutes restriction when he is on the floor, and his next chance to suit up will be Thursday against the Timberwolves. Aaron Wiggins, Luguentz Dort and Isaiah Joe are all candidates to enter the Thunder's starting lineup Wednesday due to Holmgren's absence.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now