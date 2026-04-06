Chet Holmgren News: Scores 21, swats four shots
Holmgren closed Sunday's 146-111 victory over the Jazz with 21 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 22 minutes.
Holmgren made his presence felt on both ends of the court in this blowout win, as he missed just three of his 11 shots from the floor and also recorded his best output in the blocks category since he had five swats in a win over the Sixers on March 23. Holmgren remains a productive player on both ends of the court, averaging 16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in 14 contests since the beginning of March.
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