Chet Holmgren News: Scores 22 points in Game 5 win

Holmgren finished with 22 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and three blocks over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 win over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Holmgren scored at least 20 points for the third time in the past five games, helping the Thunder advance to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2012. Holmgren has now scored double digits in all but one of his postseason appearances, adding multiple blocks on 10 separate occasions. Oklahoma City will now face either the Pacers or the Knicks, both of which would go in as underdogs.