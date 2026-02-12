Chet Holmgren News: Secures double-double in loss
Holmgren had 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 loss to Milwaukee.
Holmgren couldn't get his shot to fall from beyond the arc, but that didn't stop him from scoring in double digits for a 14th straight game. He also produced on the boards and led the Thunder with 13 rebounds. Holmgren has now recorded four double-doubles in his last five matchups.
