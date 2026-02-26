Chet Holmgren News: Set for Friday return
Holmgren (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Holmgren took a seat for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, but he'll be back on the court Friday. The 23-year-old is averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks over his previous five showings.
