Chet Holmgren News: Set for Friday return

Holmgren (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren took a seat for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons, but he'll be back on the court Friday. The 23-year-old is averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 blocks over his previous five showings.