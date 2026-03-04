Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Sinks six triples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Holmgren posted 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Knicks.

Holmgren was hot to start Wednesday's game, drilling six triples to tie his career-high in three-point makes by halftime, but the Knicks did a good job of keeping him out of the mix over the second half. The 23-year-old big man and first-time All-Star has been having a career-year this season with averages of 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 triples and 2.0 blocks per contest.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago