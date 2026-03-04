Chet Holmgren News: Sinks six triples in win
Holmgren posted 28 points (11-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt), eight rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 103-100 win over the Knicks.
Holmgren was hot to start Wednesday's game, drilling six triples to tie his career-high in three-point makes by halftime, but the Knicks did a good job of keeping him out of the mix over the second half. The 23-year-old big man and first-time All-Star has been having a career-year this season with averages of 17.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 triples and 2.0 blocks per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 13 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 275 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Chet Holmgren See More