Chet Holmgren News: Sniffs double-double

Holmgren finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-100 win over the Knicks.

Holmgren ended just one rebound away from recording what would've been his third double-double over the last six games. Perhaps more importantly, the big man didn't show any ill effects from the hip contusion that forced him to sit out Friday's game against the Bulls. Holmgren is averaging 16.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 blocks per game since the All-Star break and remains a productive presence for the Thunder on both ends of the court, although he's going to play as the third offensive option now that Jalen Williams is back in the lineup.