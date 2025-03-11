Chet Holmgren News: Struggles in loss to Denver

Holmgren recorded eight points (3-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes during Monday's 140-127 loss to Denver.

Holmgren couldn't get going in the second leg against the Nuggets, connecting on only three of his 11 field-goal attempts and missing all five attempts from beyond the arc Monday. In his last 10 games for the Thunder, the second-year big man averaged 12.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game, shooting 47 percent from the floor and 29.4 percent from deep.