Chet Holmgren News: Stuffs stat sheet in win
Holmgren registered 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 100-87 victory over the Mavericks.
Holmgren delivered a bounce-back performance on offense. This 19-point output was his best mark since he recorded 20 points in a win over the Pelicans on Jan. 27, and he finished just one board shy of posting what would've been a second straight double-double. Holmgren is averaging 14.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game since the All-Star break and should continue to operate as the Thunder's No. 2 option on offense behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as long as Jalen Williams (hamstring) remains on the shelf.
