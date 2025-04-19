Chet Holmgren News: Will play against Memphis on Sunday

Holmgren (back) has been upgraded to available for Game 1 against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Holmgren missed the final two games of the regular season, but it was only because the Thunder were extremely cautious with the big man since OKC had already secured the top seed in the Western Conference. However, Holmgren should be ready to handle his regular two-way workload. The second-year big man was limited to only 32 appearances in the regular season, but he still averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game.