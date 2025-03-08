Fantasy Basketball
Chet Holmgren headshot

Chet Holmgren News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 10:21pm

Holmgren has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

Holmgren will return to the floor for the Thunder on Sunday after missing the last two games. The second-year big man continues to fill up the stat sheet on a nightly basis for Oklahoma City when healthy, averaging 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep.

Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder
