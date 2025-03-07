Fantasy Basketball
Chris Boucher headshot

Chris Boucher Injury: Downgraded to doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 11:53am

Boucher (wisdom tooth extraction) is doubtful for Friday's game versus the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Boucher has been downgraded from probable to doubtful Friday due to a wisdom tooth extraction. With Jakob Poeltl (rest) and Jonathan Mogbo (nose) already ruled out against Utah, Orlando Robinson and Colin Castleton should receive the majority of the minutes in Toronto's frontcourt.

Chris Boucher
Toronto Raptors
