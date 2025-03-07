Chris Boucher Injury: Downgraded to doubtful
Boucher (wisdom tooth extraction) is doubtful for Friday's game versus the Jazz, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Boucher has been downgraded from probable to doubtful Friday due to a wisdom tooth extraction. With Jakob Poeltl (rest) and Jonathan Mogbo (nose) already ruled out against Utah, Orlando Robinson and Colin Castleton should receive the majority of the minutes in Toronto's frontcourt.
