Chris Boucher headshot

Chris Boucher Injury: Uncertain to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 3:20pm

Boucher is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando due to an illness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The ailment prevented Boucher from practicing Monday, but the Raptors will check back in on him Tuesday before deciding on his status for the matchup with the Magic. Boucher has recently been reintegrated into the Toronto rotation, appearing in each of the last six contests while averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes.

Chris Boucher
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
