Chris Boucher Injury: Uncertain to play Tuesday

Boucher is questionable for Tuesday's game against Orlando due to an illness, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The ailment prevented Boucher from practicing Monday, but the Raptors will check back in on him Tuesday before deciding on his status for the matchup with the Magic. Boucher has recently been reintegrated into the Toronto rotation, appearing in each of the last six contests while averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in 17.5 minutes.