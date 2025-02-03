Chris Boucher Injury: Under the weather

Boucher (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After missing Friday's loss to the Bulls due to an illness, Boucher was able to return for Sunday's 115-108 win over the Clippers, during which he logged nine points, four rebounds and one block over 16 minutes. It appears he is still battling through the illness, which puts him in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's clash. Orlando Robinson and Jonathan Mogbo would stand to see more playing time off the bench if Boucher is not cleared to play.