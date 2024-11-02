Chris Boucher News: Adds 24 points off bench

Boucher had 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes during Saturday's 131-128 overtime victory over the Kings.

Boucher was finally able to capitalize on his recent uptick in playing time, posting a season-high 24 points while drilling 69.2 percent of his attempts from the field. The opportunities should continue to be there for the 31-year-old until Scottie Barnes (orbital) returns to health, which could be at least a few more weeks.