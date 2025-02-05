Chris Boucher News: Available against Memphis

Boucher (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against Memphis, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After being listed as questionable with an illness, Boucher is good to go following a one-game absence Tuesday against the Knicks. The veteran big man could be primed for an amplified role Wednesday, with Jakob Poeltl (hip) sitting on the sidelines. Over his last five outings, Boucher has averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.4 steals and 2.4 threes in 17.8 minutes.