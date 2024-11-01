Chris Boucher News: Empty performance Friday

Boucher chipped in nine points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 14 minutes during Friday's 131-125 loss to the Lakers.

Boucher continues to play a handful of extra minutes due to injuries, although he has been unable to make the most of his opportunity. The fact he is not measuring up even with three key pieces sidelined does not bode well for his production moving forward. At this point, it appears as though his best days are behind him.