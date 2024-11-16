Chris Boucher News: Leads bench with 15 points

Boucher logged 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Boucher ended Saturday's game as the Raptors' third-leading scorer behind Jakob Poeltl (35) and RJ Barrett (25). Boucher has reached double-digit points in seven of his last 10 outings, and over that span he has averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over 18.6 minutes per game.