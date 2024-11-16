Chris Boucher News: Leads bench with 15 points
Boucher logged 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in 20 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 overtime loss to the Celtics.
Boucher ended Saturday's game as the Raptors' third-leading scorer behind Jakob Poeltl (35) and RJ Barrett (25). Boucher has reached double-digit points in seven of his last 10 outings, and over that span he has averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over 18.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now