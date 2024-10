Boucher finished Wednesday's 136-106 loss to Cleveland with 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 20 minutes.

Boucher's efficient shooting from behind the arc helped him lead the Raptors in scoring despite coming off the bench. If Kelly Olynyk (back) misses more time, Boucher should continue to operate as a primary backup in Toronto's frontcourt.