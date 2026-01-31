The late-game cameo in garbage time marked Boucher's first appearance for the Celtics since Nov. 23. Boucher had occasionally missed some time since then due to illness, a personal matter and back spasms, but he's been available during that stretch more often than not and simply hasn't been part of the rotation. Boucher's outlook is unlikely to change over the rest of the season while all of Neemias Queta, Sam Hauser, Jordan Walsh, Luka Garza, Amari Williams and Josh Minott continue to prioritized ahead of him in the frontcourt.