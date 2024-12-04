Chris Boucher News: Non-factor in win Tuesday

Boucher finished Tuesday's 122-111 win over the Pacers with six points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes.

Boucher offered very little Tuesday, continuing his recent run of low production. He has scored no more than 10 points in each of the past six games, adding three total blocks. The Raptors continue to deal with injuries to multiple players, yet Boucher has been unable to carve out a consistent role. Despite a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, it appears as though Boucher would need a minor miracle to have any chance of playing a significant role moving forward.