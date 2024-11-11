Chris Boucher News: Productive off bench Sunday

Boucher produced 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 123-103 loss to the Lakers.

Boucher has been making the most of his minutes in recent games, and the veteran forward is making a strong case to see even more playing time with how he's been playing. He's scored in double digits in four of his last five outings, averaging 15.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game in that stretch.