Chris Boucher News: Scoreless in loss

Boucher totaled zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 19 minutes in Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Pacers.

Boucher went scoreless Wednesday, just a few days after recording his third double-double of the season versus the Suns. The 32-year-old's scoring has been hit-or-miss as of late, posting two double-digit performances and a pair of scoreless outings in the month of February.