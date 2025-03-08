Fantasy Basketball
Chris Boucher headshot

Chris Boucher News: Set to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Boucher (teeth) is available for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Boucher has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing Toronto's previous contest due to a wisdom tooth extraction. However, with Jakob Poeltl and Orlando Robinson both healthy, it's unclear how much playing time Boucher will receive against Washington.

Chris Boucher
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
