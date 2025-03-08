Chris Boucher News: Set to play Saturday
Boucher (teeth) is available for Saturday's game versus the Wizards, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Boucher has been upgraded from questionable to available Saturday after missing Toronto's previous contest due to a wisdom tooth extraction. However, with Jakob Poeltl and Orlando Robinson both healthy, it's unclear how much playing time Boucher will receive against Washington.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now