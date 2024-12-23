Chris Boucher News: Steps up with efficient 16 points

Boucher totaled 16 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 19 minutes during Monday's 139-125 loss to New York.

With starting center Jakob Poeltl (groin) out Monday, Boucher stepped up for the Raptors with an efficient 16 points as well as a full stat line off the bench. Through his last 12 contests, Boucher is averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 17.6 minutes. If Poeltl misses Toronto's next game Thursday against Memphis, Boucher would be worth streaming in deep fantasy leagues for a decent dose of boards, triples and defensive stats, but he'd still likely remain in a timeshare with Jonathan Mogbo and Kelly Olynyk at the five.