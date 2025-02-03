Chris Duarte News: Plays final minute of loss
Duarte took the court for the final 1:22 of Sunday's 127-119 loss to the Pistons, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist.
Duarte made his first appearance for the Bulls since Jan. 15, which was also a one-minute cameo in garbage time of a loss. Following Sunday's game, the Bulls agreed to deal Zach LaVine (personal) to the Kings in a three-team trade, but with Chicago getting back Tre Jones, Zach Collins and Kevin Huerter in the trade, Duarte's path to playing time still looks to be blocked.
