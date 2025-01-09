Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Duarte headshot

Chris Duarte News: Season-high 14 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Duarte recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three boards and three assists in 14 minutes of action during the 129-113 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

The fourth-year guard played in his first game since December 23, but wasn't able to contribute much of note. Wednesday's outing marked just the fourth time this season Duarte's been able to score five or more points. His next chance to take the court will come Friday against the Wizards.

Chris Duarte
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now