Chris Duarte News: Season-high 14 minutes in loss

Duarte recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three boards and three assists in 14 minutes of action during the 129-113 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday.

The fourth-year guard played in his first game since December 23, but wasn't able to contribute much of note. Wednesday's outing marked just the fourth time this season Duarte's been able to score five or more points. His next chance to take the court will come Friday against the Wizards.