Chris Duarte News: Shines in G League win

Duarte posted 36 points (12-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and four steals across 33 minutes in Thursday's 109-104 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Duarte led the G League Bulls in scoring and steals while stuffing the stat sheet in his first G League game of the season. The 27-year-old has only surpassed the double-digit mark in minutes once with the parent club, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he continues to see playing time in the G League.