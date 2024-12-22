Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chris Livingston headshot

Chris Livingston Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Livingston (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Livingston is dealing with a non-COVID illness, though his poiential absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation. The 21-year-old has appeared in only two games for the Bucks this season, and he will likely continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.

Chris Livingston
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now