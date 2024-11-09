Chris Livingston News: All-around performance not enough

Livingston posted 22 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 111-93 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Livingston finished with team highs in points and rebounds but committed five turnovers and had a minus-14 point differential. Either way, whenever he suits up for the Herd, Livingston should be a go-to player.