Chris Livingston News: Assigned to G League
Milwaukee assigned Livingston to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday.
The Herd have a back-to-back set coming Friday and Saturday, so Livingston could end up playing in both games before rejoining the Bucks ahead of their next game Saturday at home against the Wizards. Livingston hasn't been part of the rotation at the NBA level during his second season in the professional ranks.
