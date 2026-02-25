Chris Livingston News: Drops 31 points in G League

Livingston recorded 31 points (12-16 FG, 1-3 3PT, 3-4 FT) 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during the Capital City Go-Go's 126-112 loss to the Birmingham Squadron in Tuesday's G League match.

Livingston posted a season high in points in Tuesday's loss while recording his third double-double of the 2025-26 G League campaign, two of which have come over his last three outings. Since being acquired by the Go-Go from the Iowa Wolves on Feb. 11, Livingston has averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.8 steals over 35.1 minutes per game.