Chris Livingston News: Earns double-double in win
Livingston registered 30 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 154-143 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.
Livingston prolonged a fine run of form, posting 30-plus points for the third consecutive time and securing his second double-double over that span. The 22-year-old forward has remained productive over the last few weeks since joining the Go-Go from the Cleveland Charge, with his averages of 20.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game ranking third and second, respectively, on the squad.
Chris Livingston
Free Agent
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